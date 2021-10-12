Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Position Boosted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Relay Therapeutics worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 23.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 23.7% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 27.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $227,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,336.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,939 shares of company stock worth $1,049,751 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

RLAY has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.