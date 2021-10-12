Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Short Interest Down 82.6% in September

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the September 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RLBY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,433. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. Reliability has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The company has a market cap of $30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Reliability alerts:

Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter. Reliability had a return on equity of 210.60% and a net margin of 26.89%.

Reliability, Inc engages in the provision of workforce management solutions to companies. It operates through the following segments: Employer of Record (EOR), Recruiting and Staffing, and Video and Multimedia Production. The Employer of Record segment focuses on activities including state employment resignation, payroll processing, workers compensation claim management, and regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.