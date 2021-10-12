Remark Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,980 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 609% compared to the typical daily volume of 844 call options.

Shares of MARK stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 30,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,547. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $103.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.97.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Remark by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,741,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 66,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Remark in the 1st quarter valued at $4,539,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Remark by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 145,301 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Remark by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,790,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

