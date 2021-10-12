Remark Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,980 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 609% compared to the typical daily volume of 844 call options.
Shares of MARK stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 30,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,547. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $103.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.97.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.
