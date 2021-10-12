Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

REMYY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.15.

REMYY traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,447. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 0.20. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

