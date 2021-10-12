renDOGE Price Down 23% Over Last Week (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded 23% lower against the dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $613,843.95 and approximately $83,780.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00061336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00123420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00076697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,707.65 or 1.00514681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.01 or 0.06221321 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

