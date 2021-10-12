ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $101.69

Shares of ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.69 ($1.33) and traded as low as GBX 94.20 ($1.23). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 115.50 ($1.51), with a volume of 2,099,313 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 101.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 114.05. The stock has a market cap of £63.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98.

About ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE)

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

