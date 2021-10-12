Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Short Interest Down 100.0% in September

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 372,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,504,442,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RNVA stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Tuesday. 76,685,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,742,961. Rennova Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $250.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.

Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($13.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter.

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hospital operations in the United States. As of March 31, 2021, it owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

