Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) traded up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.15 and last traded at $32.15. 276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 326,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 30.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 2.48.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $153,502.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $960,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,646 shares of company stock valued at $4,859,041 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,069,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,208 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,191,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,038,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,655,000 after acquiring an additional 41,327 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,463,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,227,000 after acquiring an additional 61,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 918,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after acquiring an additional 457,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

