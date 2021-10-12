REPO Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last Week (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One REPO coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and $1.53 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00062302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.08 or 0.00122973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00076335 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,138.21 or 0.99939698 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.65 or 0.06164362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

