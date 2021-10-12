Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,392,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.75% of Republic Services worth $263,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 83,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $4,630,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 991,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,023,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 78,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $126.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $127.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.18.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

