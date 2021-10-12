Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,249,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.73% of Republic Services worth $2,007,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $126.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.41 and its 200-day moving average is $113.45. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $127.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.18.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

