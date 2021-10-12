Research Analysts’ New Coverage for October, 12th (AMP, AUCOY, BGNE, DKNG, DLAKY, DNA, EARN, EFTR, FREY, HIPO)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, October 12th:

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP). They issued an outperform rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG). The firm issued a sell rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc began coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY). They issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN). They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY). They issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW). They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN). They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating on the stock.

China Renaissance Securities Ltd. started coverage on shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH). They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating on the stock.

