Research Analysts’ New Coverage for October, 12th (AMP, AUCOY, BGNE, DKNG, DLAKY, DNA, EARN, EFTR, FREY, HIPO)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2021

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, October 12th:

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP). They issued an outperform rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG). The firm issued a sell rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc began coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY). They issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN). They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY). They issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW). They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN). They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating on the stock.

China Renaissance Securities Ltd. started coverage on shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH). They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating on the stock.

