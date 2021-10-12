Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Oportun Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Oportun Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oportun Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.29 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OPRT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oportun Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of OPRT opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $710.71 million, a PE ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 1.44. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $26.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 8,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $213,231.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,479.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,605 shares of company stock valued at $829,185 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

