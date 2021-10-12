Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 12th (AIR, CBK, CCJ, CFPUF, CFPZF, CIAFF, CPPMF, DND, FQVLF, HBM)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 12th:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €132.50 ($155.88) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €5.50 ($6.47) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$40.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$6.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$4.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$60.00 to C$55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$35.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$42.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$11.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price boosted by CIBC to C$84.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$70.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) was given a €9.50 ($11.18) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.60. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $160.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$28.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $42.00 to $51.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

