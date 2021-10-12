Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) recently:

10/12/2021 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $236.00 to $244.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $231.00 to $251.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – AvalonBay Communities had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – AvalonBay Communities was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $176.00.

9/23/2021 – AvalonBay Communities is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – AvalonBay Communities is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2021 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $242.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.68. 3,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,372. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.17. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 73.19%.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

