Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) recently:
- 10/12/2021 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $236.00 to $244.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/29/2021 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $231.00 to $251.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/24/2021 – AvalonBay Communities had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/23/2021 – AvalonBay Communities was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $176.00.
- 9/23/2021 – AvalonBay Communities is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/1/2021 – AvalonBay Communities is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/26/2021 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $242.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.68. 3,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,372. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.17. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
