Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for UDR (UDR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of UDR (NYSE: UDR) recently:

10/12/2021 – UDR had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – UDR had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $54.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – UDR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of UDR have outperformed the industry so far in the year. In addition, the recent trend in estimate revisions for 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. The residential REIT continues to witness a sequential improvement in traffic, occupancy, rate growth, and collections in all of its markets. A diversified portfolio with a superior product-mix of A/B quality properties in majority of the markets and technological moves will help the company ride its growth curve. Its portfolio comprises properties in both coastal and Sunbelt locations. A healthy balance-sheet position also acts as tailwind. Yet, significant exposure to challenged urban residential assets, where the flexible working environment is still denting demand, will likely continue to hurt rental rates and occupancy levels.”

9/23/2021 – UDR is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2021 – UDR was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – UDR is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – UDR had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – UDR had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – UDR had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – UDR had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

UDR stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,072.21, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $824,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,051.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in UDR by 60.4% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 132,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 49,797 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 13.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 94.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 106,115 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth about $180,000.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

