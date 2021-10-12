Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 12th (ALFA, AVST, BBOX, NTLA, OBSV, OFS, OMIC, ONEW, PAGS, PFLT)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 12th:

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 170 ($2.22).

Get Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC alerts:

Avast (LON:AVST) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has GBX 565 ($7.38) target price on the stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.