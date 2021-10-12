Research Analysts’ Upgrades for October, 12th (CAHPF, DIIBF, ELY, HAL, LTHM, TAC, TIIAY, TMDX, TSE, UMH)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, October 12th:

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by analysts at COKER & PALMER from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. COKER & PALMER currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vimeo Inc. provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. is a provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. It delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports and more. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, China, Japan and Korea. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc., formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

