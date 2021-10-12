Research Analysts’ Upgrades for October, 12th (FPAY, FTHM, FULC, FULT, GDEN, GDRX, GHM, GL, GLNCY, GLOB)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, October 12th:

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FlexShopper, Inc. operates as a holding company. It is engaged in developing a business that will provide certain categories of durable goods to consumers on a lease to own basis. It offers accounts receivable funding; purchase order finance; outsourcing of accounts receivable management, including collections and the risk of customer default; and other specialty finance products, such as trade finance and government contract funding. FlexShopper, Inc., formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc., is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get FlexShopper Inc alerts:

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Graham (NYSE:GHM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Graham Corporation designs and builds vacuum and heat transfer equipment for process industries and energy markets worldwide. The Company’s products include steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, Heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers. It markets to chemical, petrochemical, petroleum refining, and electric power generating industries, including cogeneration and geothermal plants. Graham Corporation is headquartered in Batavia, New York. “

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $105.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $300.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. It also offer key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Graybug Vision Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s product candidate includes GB-102, GB-401 and GB-103 which are in clinical stage. Graybug Vision Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA. “

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Harte Hanks Inc. is a data-driven, omnichannel marketing company. The company offer customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfilment and marketing and product logistics. It operates principally in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Harte Hanks Inc.is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HyreCar Inc. operates as a platform as a service company. It offers a car-sharing platform which allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. HyreCar Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “indie Semiconductor provides automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. indie Semiconductor, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd., is based in Virginia, United States. “

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.