Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Organon & Co. (OGN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) in the last few weeks:

10/7/2021 – Organon & Co. is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Organon & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/6/2021 – Organon & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Organon & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/29/2021 – Organon & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Organon & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/1/2021 – Organon & Co. is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Organon & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Organon & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Organon & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Organon & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE OGN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.84. 1,271,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,352. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.18.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $499,395,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $153,217,000.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

