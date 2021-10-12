Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for U.S. Bancorp (USB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB):

10/11/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $66.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – U.S. Bancorp is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,532,543. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Get US Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,308,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 25.2% in the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 25,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 76,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for US Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.