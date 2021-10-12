Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL):

10/7/2021 – Whiting Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $63.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Whiting Petroleum is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Whiting Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Whiting Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Whiting Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Whiting Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $61.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Whiting Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of WLL stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $62.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,686. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.64. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

