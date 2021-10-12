Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Conagra Brands (CAG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG):
- 10/8/2021 – Conagra Brands was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/8/2021 – Conagra Brands was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 10/8/2021 – Conagra Brands had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/29/2021 – Conagra Brands was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/13/2021 – Conagra Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.62. 87,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,817. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.
