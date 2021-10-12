Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS):
- 10/7/2021 – JBG SMITH Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “
- 10/5/2021 – JBG SMITH Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “
- 9/29/2021 – JBG SMITH Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “
- 9/22/2021 – JBG SMITH Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “
- 9/21/2021 – JBG SMITH Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “
- 9/15/2021 – JBG SMITH Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “
Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $34.98.
JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. Analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.
JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
