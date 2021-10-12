Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS):

10/7/2021 – JBG SMITH Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

10/5/2021 – JBG SMITH Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

9/29/2021 – JBG SMITH Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

9/22/2021 – JBG SMITH Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

9/21/2021 – JBG SMITH Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

9/15/2021 – JBG SMITH Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. Analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

