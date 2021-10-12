ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CEO Barton P. Bandy Sells 12,565 Shares

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CEO Barton P. Bandy sold 12,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $34,805.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Barton P. Bandy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Barton P. Bandy sold 294,494 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $851,087.66.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSLS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.79. 3,901,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,303. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -1.30. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 42.08% and a negative net margin of 776.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $256,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $4,083,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RSLS. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price (down previously from $13.75) on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

