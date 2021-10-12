ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the quarter. ResMed makes up 1.1% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ResMed worth $33,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 82.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 183.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in ResMed by 124.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in ResMed by 9.4% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in ResMed by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,261 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $253.31. 3,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.74. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total value of $695,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $387,794.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,410 shares of company stock valued at $15,011,383 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

