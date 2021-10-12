Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,755,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 3.16% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $67,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of ROIC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 20,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

