Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.60

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 105686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 644.56% and a negative return on equity of 103.06%. The business had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,633,219.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,071 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,043,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,490,000 after buying an additional 609,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,612,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,082,000 after acquiring an additional 69,654 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,201,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,492,000 after acquiring an additional 528,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,545,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,200,000 after acquiring an additional 383,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,576,000 after acquiring an additional 85,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

