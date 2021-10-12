Reviewing ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

26.0% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ACV Auctions and Shift4 Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions N/A N/A N/A Shift4 Payments -4.63% -6.30% -2.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACV Auctions and Shift4 Payments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $208.36 million 14.06 -$41.02 million N/A N/A Shift4 Payments $766.90 million 7.36 -$18.40 million ($2.36) -28.86

Shift4 Payments has higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ACV Auctions and Shift4 Payments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 3 8 0 2.73 Shift4 Payments 0 2 7 0 2.78

ACV Auctions currently has a consensus price target of $35.56, indicating a potential upside of 88.12%. Shift4 Payments has a consensus price target of $89.44, indicating a potential upside of 31.34%. Given ACV Auctions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than Shift4 Payments.

Summary

ACV Auctions beats Shift4 Payments on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc., operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.