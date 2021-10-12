Reviewing Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Portland Estates has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ares Commercial Real Estate and Great Portland Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 1 3 0 2.75 Great Portland Estates 0 3 2 0 2.40

Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus target price of $15.63, indicating a potential upside of 2.19%. Great Portland Estates has a consensus target price of $10.30, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Ares Commercial Real Estate’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ares Commercial Real Estate is more favorable than Great Portland Estates.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.9% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Great Portland Estates’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $82.70 million 8.69 $21.84 million $1.32 11.58 Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ares Commercial Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Great Portland Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate 70.97% 9.36% 2.50% Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate beats Great Portland Estates on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests. Ares Commercial Real Estate was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

