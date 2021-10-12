Reviewing Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) and VG Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:VGLS)

VG Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:VGLS) and Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

VG Life Sciences has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolus has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VG Life Sciences and Evolus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VG Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Evolus $56.54 million 7.09 -$163.01 million ($2.27) -3.23

VG Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evolus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.6% of Evolus shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Evolus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for VG Life Sciences and Evolus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VG Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Evolus 1 2 5 0 2.50

Evolus has a consensus target price of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 123.09%. Given Evolus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Evolus is more favorable than VG Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares VG Life Sciences and Evolus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VG Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A Evolus -171.55% -209.46% -23.33%

Summary

Evolus beats VG Life Sciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VG Life Sciences

VG Life Sciences, Inc. engages as a drug discovery and development company. It focuses on Targeted Peptide Technology (TPT), and Metabolic Disruption Technology (MDT). The TPT deals with HIV/AIDS. The MDT helps to fight cancers with solid tumors in situations where the cancer is resistant to the initial cancer drug therapy. The company was founded by Haig Keledjian in 1994 and is headquartered in San Marino, CA.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

