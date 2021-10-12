Reviewing Holley (NYSE:HLLY) & Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) and Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Holley and Icahn Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A Icahn Enterprises $6.12 billion 2.36 -$1.65 billion ($7.33) -7.46

Holley has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Icahn Enterprises.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Holley and Icahn Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 0 6 0 3.00 Icahn Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Holley currently has a consensus price target of $14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 29.31%. Given Holley’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Holley is more favorable than Icahn Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and Icahn Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley N/A N/A N/A Icahn Enterprises -6.12% -5.63% -2.04%

Summary

Holley beats Icahn Enterprises on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC. The Energy segment holds ownership in CVR Energy, Inc., which owns majority interests in two separate operating subsidiaries, CVR Refining, LP and CVR Partners, LP. The Railcar segment holds ownership in American Railcar Industries Inc., which is a manufacturer of hopper and tank railcars. It provides fleet management, maintenance, engineering and field services. The American Railcar Industries services include maintenance planning, project management, tracking and tracing, regulatory compliance, mileage audit, rolling stock taxes and online service access. The Food Packaging segment holds ownership in Viskase Cos., Inc., which is engaged in production and sale of cellulosic, fibrous and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. The Metals segment operates through company indirect wholly owned subsidiary, PSC Me

