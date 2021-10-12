Reviewing Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) & CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) and CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.2% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Metropolitan Bank and CrossFirst Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metropolitan Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A CrossFirst Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Metropolitan Bank presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential downside of 41.55%. CrossFirst Bankshares has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.41%. Given CrossFirst Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CrossFirst Bankshares is more favorable than Metropolitan Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and CrossFirst Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metropolitan Bank $160.10 million 4.46 $39.12 million $4.66 18.36 CrossFirst Bankshares $215.18 million 3.18 $12.60 million $0.38 35.34

Metropolitan Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CrossFirst Bankshares. Metropolitan Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CrossFirst Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and CrossFirst Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metropolitan Bank 28.29% 13.90% 1.01% CrossFirst Bankshares 20.66% 6.97% 0.78%

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats CrossFirst Bankshares on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing deposits, which include transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. The company operates eight full-service banking centers located in Leawood and Wichita, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Dallas and Frisco, Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

