Reviewing OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) and Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY)

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) and Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ajinomoto shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and Ajinomoto’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR $188.53 million 2.78 -$111.79 million N/A N/A Ajinomoto $10.11 billion 1.58 $558.51 million N/A N/A

Ajinomoto has higher revenue and earnings than OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and Ajinomoto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Ajinomoto 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and Ajinomoto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A Ajinomoto 5.37% 9.13% 4.26%

Volatility & Risk

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ajinomoto has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ajinomoto beats OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Food Products, Overseas Food Products, Life Support, Healthcare and Others. The Domestic Food Products segment includes seasonings and processed foods, and frozen foods. The Overseas Food Products segment provides consumer foods, which include flavor seasonings and instant noodles; and umami seasonings for processed food manufacturers. The Life Support segment offers feed-use amino acids, amino acids for pharmaceuticals and foods, sweeteners, pharmaceutical fine chemicals, and specialty chemicals. The Healthcare segment handles medical foods and pharmaceuticals. The Others segment covers the packaging materials business, healthcare business, partnership business, logistics, and other services. The company was founded by Saburosuke Suzuki II on May 20, 1909 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

