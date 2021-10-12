Revolution Populi Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $146.99 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded up 38.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00044126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.90 or 0.00216974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00094408 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

RVP is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

