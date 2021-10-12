Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,552 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.33% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $21,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REYN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $289,430.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares in the company, valued at $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

