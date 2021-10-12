RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.66

Shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.66 and traded as low as $7.65. RF Industries shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 22,196 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on RF Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 69.6% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 325,993 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries in the second quarter worth $3,694,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 29,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries in the second quarter worth $870,000. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

