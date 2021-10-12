rhipe Limited (ASX:RHP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

rhipe Limited (ASX:RHP) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Sunday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from rhipe’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

In other rhipe news, insider Dominic O’Hanlon 393,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th.

rhipe Limited, a cloud channel company, provides cloud based licensing programs and services to software vendors in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers licensing, business development, and knowledge services to services providers, system integrators, and software vendors to accelerate the adoption of the cloud by end customers.

