RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.159 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by 43.1% over the last three years.
Shares of OPP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,698. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $16.36.
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
