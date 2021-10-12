RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.11. 401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,402. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $24.24.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.