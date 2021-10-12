RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Down 3.9%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) dropped 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.68. Approximately 166,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,207,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in RLX Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the second quarter worth $91,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

