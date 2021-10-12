Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to post earnings per share of $1.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.38. Robert Half International reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RHI. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 108.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 664,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,117,000 after buying an additional 32,082 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.47. 13,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,918. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $111.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

