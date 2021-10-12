Robert R. Bugbee II Sells 1,000 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Stock

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $27,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ACBI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.18. 43,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,195. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.48. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $551.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $29.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACBI shares. Truist decreased their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,120,000 after buying an additional 63,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,734,000 after buying an additional 25,832 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,671,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,860,000 after buying an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,303,000 after buying an additional 38,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

