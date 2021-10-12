Rocket Vault-RocketX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20,967.00 (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0548 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $20,967.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00044154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.00221515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00094032 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Profile

RVF is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault-RocketX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault-RocketX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the exchanges listed above.

