ROCKI Hits Market Capitalization of $3.72 Million (ROCKI)

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One ROCKI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000837 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ROCKI has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. ROCKI has a total market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $637,695.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00062673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00123716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00076811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,631.03 or 0.99156597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.87 or 0.06259784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ROCKI Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using US dollars.

