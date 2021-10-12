Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 427,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 107,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 993.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 133,818 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,678,000 after buying an additional 878,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 873,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,256,000 after buying an additional 92,627 shares in the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

