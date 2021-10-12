Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.44. 110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51.

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.