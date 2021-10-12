Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $439.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $488.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of ROKU opened at $319.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 194.88 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $343.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.29. Roku has a 52 week low of $196.52 and a 52 week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,195,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock worth $192,854,281 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 0.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Roku by 4.1% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Roku by 10.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

