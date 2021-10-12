Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.00.

RYCEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, August 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036,966 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

