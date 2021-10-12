Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to announce $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.90. Roper Technologies reported earnings of $3.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $15.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.06 to $15.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.77 to $16.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $452.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $473.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

